2008 Honda Civic

392,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,499

+ tax & licensing
$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

DX-G

DX-G

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$1,499

+ taxes & licensing

392,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781819
  • VIN: 2HGFA16418H107171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 392,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DX-G! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION!

LEGENDARY HONDA CIVIC, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

