Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Civic

395,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

LX SPORT SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

LX SPORT SUNROOF

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

395,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9025075
  • Stock #: 0038
  • VIN: 2HGFA15508H108502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 395,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE JUST REPLACED! MANUAL! LX SPORT WITH SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL RUNS GOOD!

CLUTCH GOOD TOO! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2008 Honda Civic LX ...
 395,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Outback ...
 290,000 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 15,800 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory