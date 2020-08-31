Menu
2008 Honda Fit

142,667 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2008 Honda Fit

2008 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto

2008 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,667KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5778438
  Stock #: 5723
  VIN: JHMGD38468S805723

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 5723
  Mileage 142,667 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident. save gas with 1.5 L.  


Warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.


We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


Auto Plus Car Sales


B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

