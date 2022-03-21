$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
211,057KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8920996
- VIN: 2HJYK165X8H003495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 211-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
- Mileage 211,057 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
