Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Ridgeline

211,057 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Ridgeline

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1660085079
  2. 1660085085
  3. 1660085082
  4. 1660085081
  5. 1660085084
  6. 1660085086
  7. 1660085084
  8. 1660085086
  9. 1660085086
  10. 1660085086
  11. 1660085078
  12. 1660085085
  13. 1660085430
  14. 1660085441
  15. 1660085446
  16. 1660085448
  17. 1660085438
  18. 1660085447
  19. 1660085447
  20. 1660085442
  21. 1660085447
  22. 1660085447
  23. 1660085442
  24. 1660085447
  25. 1660085448
  26. 1660085446
  27. 1660085442
  28. 1660085448
  29. 1660085447
  30. 1660085443
  31. 1660085448
  32. 1660085445
  33. 1660085469
  34. 1660085480
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

211,057KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920996
  • Stock #: 211-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2HJYK165X8H003495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 211,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2008 Honda Ridgeline...
 211,057 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 145,292 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titan...
 153,165 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory