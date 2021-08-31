Menu
2008 Hyundai Entourage

119,000 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2008 Hyundai Entourage

2008 Hyundai Entourage

2008 Hyundai Entourage

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7598128
  • VIN: KNDMC233386044769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

