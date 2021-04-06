Menu
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

177,011 KM

Details Description Features

$7,238

+ tax & licensing
$7,238

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.7L Auto GLS|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHER|SUNROOF

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.7L Auto GLS|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHER|SUNROOF

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$7,238

+ taxes & licensing

177,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6880758
  • Stock #: 21332B
  • VIN: 5NMSG13D58H227348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21332B
  • Mileage 177,011 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - Full safety - CarFax - 30-day or 2500km warranty Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the Greater Toronto Area for 25 years! Scarboro Mazda is a credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

