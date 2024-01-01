Menu
2008 Infiniti EX35

334,000 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
334,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNKAJ09F084362910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2008 Infiniti EX35