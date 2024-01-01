$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Infiniti EX35
AWD 4DR
2008 Infiniti EX35
AWD 4DR
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
334,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JNKAJ09F084362910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 334,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
2015 Fiat 500L 112,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Passat 166,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 179,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2008 Infiniti EX35