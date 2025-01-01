Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Infiniti EX35

334,000 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Infiniti EX35

Watch This Vehicle
12453160

2008 Infiniti EX35

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1745619071
  2. 1745619083
  3. 1745619091
  4. 1745619098
  5. 1745619106
  6. 1745619114
  7. 1745619123
  8. 1745619130
  9. 1745619137
  10. 1745619145
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
334,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JNKAJ09F08M362910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MAROON
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 226,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla 216,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR LE 8-PASS FWD 209,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2008 Infiniti EX35