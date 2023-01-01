Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Infiniti FX35

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti FX35

2008 Infiniti FX35

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Infiniti FX35

AWD 4dr

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1695148365
  2. 1695148368
  3. 1695148370
  4. 1695148372
  5. 1695148374
  6. 1695148376
  7. 1695148378
  8. 1695148380
  9. 1695148382
  10. 1695148383
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
273,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440807
  • VIN: JNRAS08W18X202386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 extra for safety will be charged 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Elantra
197,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna LE
 229,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory