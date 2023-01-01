$5,495+ tax & licensing
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2008 Infiniti FX35
AWD 4dr
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
273,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10440807
- VIN: JNRAS08W18X202386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 273,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$1000 extra for safety will be charged
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
