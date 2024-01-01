Menu
<p>for safety $1000 extra charge</p>

2008 Infiniti G35

189,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
4dr x AWD

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JNKBV61F98M267186

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

for safety $1000 extra charge

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Proximity Key

Local Delivery

