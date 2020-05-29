Menu
Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

  • 162,104KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5172176
  • Stock #: 475108
  • VIN: JNKBV61E48M221319
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 Infiniti G35 RWD - Well Maintained -  Black on Black Leather! Great Shape!  Loaded With Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Heated Seats,  AM/FM/USB Audio, Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

