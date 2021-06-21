2008 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7507068 VIN: 1J8FF28W98D763922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

