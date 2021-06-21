Menu
2008 Jeep Patriot

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

Sport/Automatic/4x4/2Yr Warranty/Comes Certified

Sport/Automatic/4x4/2Yr Warranty/Comes Certified

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7507068
  • VIN: 1J8FF28W98D763922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

August PROMO ***2 Year Warranty, Free Oil Change, Free Rust Proofing***  Automatic, 4 Cylinder, Comes Certified. Has 240,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....... ....visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

