2008 Jeep Wrangler

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale $8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 7 2 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9141436

9141436 Stock #: 24172++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE

24172++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE VIN: 1J4GA39148L529660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 24172++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE

Mileage 241,720 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.