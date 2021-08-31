Menu
2008 Kia Rondo

196,980 KM

Details Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2008 Kia Rondo

2008 Kia Rondo

EXTRA CLEAN-4 CYL-AUX-ALLOYS-GAS SAVER-MUST SEE!!!

2008 Kia Rondo

EXTRA CLEAN-4 CYL-AUX-ALLOYS-GAS SAVER-MUST SEE!!!

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

196,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7594624
  • VIN: KNAFG525887134573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

