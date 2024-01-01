Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$500 extra for safty</p>

2008 Lexus RX 350

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus RX 350

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1705433075
  2. 1705433077
  3. 1705433079
  4. 1705433081
  5. 1705433082
  6. 1705433084
  7. 1705433086
  8. 1705433089
  9. 1705433091
  10. 1705433093
  11. 1705433095
  12. 1705433098
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T2HK31U98C067547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$500 extra for safty

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 170,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee 244,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius c for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Prius c 175,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus RX 350