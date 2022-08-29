Menu
2008 Lexus RX 400h

324,384 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fara Auto Sales

416-299-1222

2008 Lexus RX 400h

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4

416-299-1222

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

324,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064546
  • Stock #: 42008
  • VIN: JTJHW31U982045360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 324,384 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH 4 WINTER TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEEL and 4 SUMMER TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEEL.

2008 Lexus RX400h | AUTOMATIC | BLACK / BLACK INTERIOR

IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. 

ATTENTION: THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SCARBOROUGH DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1150 ELLESMERE ROAD, RIGHT AT ELLESMERE AND MIDLAND INTERSECTION. YOU MAY ALSO CALL US AT 416-299-1222 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Carfax available on our website faraauto.com, under make and model of every available vehicle in inventory.

ALL IN PRICING! Call us today and be confident that you are buying a fully certified vehicle unless otherwise disclosed; no adminstration fee, no safet certification fee, no extra charges, just licensing and taxes (Some bank financing will be subject to PPSA fees and/or bank adminstration fees. Charged directly by financing bank to the consumer).

Additional Insured finance and warranty products available.

Open 6 days a week (Monday-Friday) 10:00am to 6:00pm (Saturday) 10:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holidays). 

APPLY FOR FINANCING CERTIFICATION all included in advertised price. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. we do not have any hidden fees. we fully disclose the vehicles through the CarFax report and any certified car has 36 days or 1500KM warranty for essential powertrain. Here at FARA AUTO SALES, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get approval with one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere in between! Come in now and see one of our Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms, conditions, and the lowest payment available!

Vehicle Features

adjustable headrests
Pwr lumbar
8-way pwr front passenger seat
low washer fluid
dual trip odometer
water temp
starter
low oil
Pollen Filter
Front footwell lights
alternator & heater
front seat belts
$1$Engine Oil Cooler
$1$Driver Knee Airbag
$1$Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
$1$Front seat-mounted side airbags
$1$Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags
$1$All-position 3-point seat belts
$1$Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
$1$Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
$1$Child-restraint seat anchor points
$1$First aid kit
$1$Roof rack
$1$Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
$1$Body-colour rear spoiler
$1$Body-colour bumpers
$1$Rear step bumper
$1$Rear bumper protector
$1$LED taillights
$1$Water repellent door glass
$1$Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
$1$Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
$1$Chrome-finish door handles
$1$Pwr tailgate
$1$Leather seat trim
$1$Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat
2-position driver seat memory
$1$40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat
$1$Sliding front centre console box
$1$Carpet floor mats
$1$Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
$1$Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display
$1$Warnings-inc: low fuel
$1$Tire pressure monitoring system
$1$Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows
jam protection
$1$Retained accessory pwr
$1$Easy access memory system
$1$Cruise control
$1$Remote fuel-filler door release
$1$Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
$1$Integrated garage door opener
$1$Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter
deodorizing filter
soft-touch heater controls
$1$Rear seat heater ducts
$1$Digital clock
$1$Driver coin case compartment
$1$Aluminum dash accents
$1$Simulated leather door trim
$1$Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
$1$Overhead sunglasses holder
$1$Assist grips
$1$Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
$1$Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
$1$Lights-inc: reading lamps
$1$Illuminated entry system
$1$Front/rear cup holders
$1$Accessory pwr outlets
$1$Metallic shift knob
$1$Front seatback pocket
$1$Side & under cargo area storage compartments
$1$Cargo area tonneau cover
$1$Cargo area tie down rings
$1$3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence VVT-iE
hybrid synergy drive HSD
front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors
$1$Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device
$1$On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive
$1$HD equipment-inc: battery
$1$Anti-vibration subframe
$1$Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs
gas struts
anti-dive geometry
$1$Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs
$1$Front/rear stabilizer bars
$1$P235/55R18 all-season tires
$1$18 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
$1$Electric pwr steering
$1$Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system
electronically controlled hydraulic braking system ECB2
$1$Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe

