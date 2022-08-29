$10,950+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h
4WD 4dr Hybrid
Location
Fara Auto Sales
1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4
$10,950
- Listing ID: 9064546
- Stock #: 42008
- VIN: JTJHW31U982045360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 324,384 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH 4 WINTER TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEEL and 4 SUMMER TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEEL.
2008 Lexus RX400h | AUTOMATIC | BLACK / BLACK INTERIOR
IN VERY GOOD CONDITION.
ATTENTION: THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SCARBOROUGH DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1150 ELLESMERE ROAD, RIGHT AT ELLESMERE AND MIDLAND INTERSECTION. YOU MAY ALSO CALL US AT 416-299-1222 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
Carfax available on our website faraauto.com, under make and model of every available vehicle in inventory.
ALL IN PRICING! Call us today and be confident that you are buying a fully certified vehicle unless otherwise disclosed; no adminstration fee, no safet certification fee, no extra charges, just licensing and taxes (Some bank financing will be subject to PPSA fees and/or bank adminstration fees. Charged directly by financing bank to the consumer).
Additional Insured finance and warranty products available.
Open 6 days a week (Monday-Friday) 10:00am to 6:00pm (Saturday) 10:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holidays).
APPLY FOR FINANCING CERTIFICATION all included in advertised price.
