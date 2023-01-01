Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

206,500 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

206,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10660797
  Stock #: 0044
  VIN: JM1BK32F581183939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GX! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 

REMOTE KEY! AFTER MARKET REMOTE START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE! GOOD BODY OVER ALL! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

