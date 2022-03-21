Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

160,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

GT/Automatic/Gas Saver/Leather/Roof/BT/Certified

GT/Automatic/Gas Saver/Leather/Roof/BT/Certified

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8920840
  • VIN: JM1BK323X81160419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GT, Automatic, Gas Saver, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Has 160,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Winter Tires, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof

