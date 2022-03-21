2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

