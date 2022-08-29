Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA5

183,500 KM

$5,588

+ tax & licensing
GS

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,588

+ taxes & licensing

183,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202093
  • Stock #: 0007
  • VIN: JM1CR293080321365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GS! AUTO! LOW KM! ONLY 183000 KM! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! GOOD BODY OVERALL! NO WARNIGN LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORKS STRONG!

SHOCKS GOOD! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE！CERTFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth

