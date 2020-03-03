Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Turbo/Automatic/Leather/Roof/AS IS Special

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Turbo/Automatic/Leather/Roof/AS IS Special

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707555
  • VIN: WDDFH34X98J370628
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please Note this car is Being SOLD AS IS. We Don't Check AS IS Cars for Safety So please Don't Ask What it Needs For Safety. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Automatic, 4 Cylinder Turbo, Has 173,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788......visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd.....3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough





FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA





416-886-7788


D2 AUTO SALES


3748 KINGSTON RD


SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5





HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA


PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE


PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION 





BUSINESS HOURS


MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM


SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM


SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From D2 Auto Sales

2008 Mercedes-Benz B...
 228,000 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 177,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 153,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

Send A Message