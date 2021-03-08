Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

206,575 KM

Details Description Features

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

5.5L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

5.5L

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

206,575KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6672770
  • VIN: 4JGBF86E18A309860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 206,575 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2008 MERCEDES BENZ GL550 4MATIC 7 SEATS AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER HEATED VENTILATE MEMORY SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM RADIO, ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, SUNROOF,  3RD ROW SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, FOLDABLE SEATS, RUNNING BOARD AND SO MANY MORE.

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2008 MERCEDES BENZ GL550 4MATIC AWD WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*


***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2012 Chevrolet Orlando
 66,796 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 35i
 106,553 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 139,797 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory