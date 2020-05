2008 Pontiac G6

Convenience Cruise Control

Electric rear window defogger

Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

12V auxiliary pwr outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Projector beam fog lamps Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

pwr trunk release Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Pwr front/rear disc brakes

Dual stage front & side air bags w/passenger sensing system Windows Solar Ray tinted glass Security Electronic immobilizer

Additional Features Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection

Emergency trunk release handle

3.5L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE

Hydraulic pwr steering

Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tip

Dual black pwr manual folding mirrors

Flat blade speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers

3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls

Tilt adjustable telescopic steering column

200-watt 8-speaker high performance Monsoon sound system

3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters

Retractable hard Top

4-wheel independent active suspension

Pwr driver seat height adjuster

Visor vanity mirrors w/shade extensions

Rear spoiler integrated w/deck lid

Rear seat outboard adjustable head restraints

Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express down

Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)

Driver info system-inc: clock, external temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre

Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, (2) front/(2) rear cup holders

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, temp & fuel gauges

Lighting-inc: delayed entry w/theatre dimming, exit lighting

P225/50TR18 all-season BSW tires

