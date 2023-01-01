Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Forester

231,127 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

JM Fine Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Forester

2008 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Forester

Location

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

  1. 1677000965
  2. 1677000970
  3. 1677000976
  4. 1677000981
  5. 1677000986
  6. 1677000990
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
231,127KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JM Fine Auto Sales

2009 Ford F-150 XLT
 165,309 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2008 Subaru Forester
231,127 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 228,231 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email JM Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JM Fine Auto Sales

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory