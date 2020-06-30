Menu
2008 Subaru Outback

161,500 KM

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 5336897
  • VIN: 4S4BP61C287305563
161,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,500 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! AWD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! POWER SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! VERY NICE CLEAN INSIDE OUT！BODY NO RUST!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN HISTORY! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sun/Moonroof

