2008 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Wheel Locks

Knee Air Bag

Conventional Spare Tire

