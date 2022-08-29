$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
2008 Toyota Matrix
Location
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9057097
- Stock #: 184- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
- VIN: 2T1KR32E68C701877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
