$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2008 Toyota Matrix
2008 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO XR
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
299,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9746467
- VIN: 2T1KR32E58C699698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9