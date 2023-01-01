$9,950+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
183,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10429983
- VIN: JTMBD31V186075078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7