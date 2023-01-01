$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10075629
- Stock #: 0049
- VIN: 5TDZK29C98S127610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 253,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CE! 8 SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! A COMPLETE
SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! SHIPPERS WELCOME.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.