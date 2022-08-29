Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

305,500 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE

2008 Toyota Sienna

LE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

305,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236167
  • Stock #: 0010
  • VIN: 5TDZK23C08S188756

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 305,500 KM

LE! LEATHER SEAT! POWER HEATED SEAT! POWER SLIDING DOOR! POWER LIFT GATE!

ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! VERY GOOD BODY! ICE COLD A/C! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! CLEAN TITLE!  LEGENDARY TOYOTA SIENNA,

" GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE! SHIPPERS WLECOME!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

