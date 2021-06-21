Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Executive Motors

416-953-5105

SUPER CLEAN / MANUAL / LIKE NEW / NO ACCIDENT

SUPER CLEAN / MANUAL / LIKE NEW / NO ACCIDENT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7361873
  • VIN: 5TETX22N48Z578398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

