2008 Toyota Tacoma SUPER CLEAN / MANUAL / LIKE NEW / NO ACCIDENT

2008 Toyota Tacoma SUPER CLEAN / MANUAL / LIKE NEW / NO ACCIDENT

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$8,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7361873

7361873 VIN: 5TETX22N48Z578398

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.