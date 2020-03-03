Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4693080
  • VIN: 3VWTK49M28M677688
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2008 Volkswagen City Jetta Base
Year: 2008 Make: Volkswagen Model: City Jetta Base  Mileage: 213,028 km Transmission: Automatic VIN: 3VWTK49M28M677688 Cylinders: 4 Fuel Type: Gasoline Engine Displacement: 2.0 Passengers: 5 Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Drivetrain: FWD  • 5 Passengers
• Air Conditioning
• Keyless Entry
Winter Tires installed which are in great condition – Should pass safety
Clean Carfax, no accident reported.
Drives & Runs well
selling it as is for 1999$ plus tax as is 
Aya's auto sales 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

