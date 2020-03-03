2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta Base
Year: 2008 Make: Volkswagen Model: City Jetta Base Mileage: 213,028 km Transmission: Automatic VIN: 3VWTK49M28M677688 Cylinders: 4 Fuel Type: Gasoline Engine Displacement: 2.0 Passengers: 5 Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Drivetrain: FWD • 5 Passengers
• Air Conditioning
• Keyless Entry
Winter Tires installed which are in great condition – Should pass safety
Clean Carfax, no accident reported.
Drives & Runs well
selling it as is for 1999$ plus tax as is
Aya's auto sales
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2