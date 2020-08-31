Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,788

+ tax & licensing
$3,788

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

GLS

GLS

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$3,788

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5806041
  • VIN: 3VWTK49M38M653464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL! ONLY 172000 KM! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! VERY GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON!

AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

