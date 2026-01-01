$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
Low KM/Gas Saver/Leather/Sunroof/Htd Seats
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report, 2.5L 4 Cylinder Great on Gas, Automatic Transmission. Has Only 97,000KM on it, Runs and drives Like New, Well Maintained Car. 2 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
