2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report, 2.5L 4 Cylinder Great on Gas, Automatic Transmission. Has Only 97,000KM on it, Runs and drives Like New, Well Maintained Car. 2 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWRW21C58M506634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report, 2.5L 4 Cylinder Great on Gas, Automatic Transmission. Has Only 97,000KM on it, Runs and drives Like New, Well Maintained Car. 2 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Key Less, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle