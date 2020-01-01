Menu
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

416-691-6465

  1. 4462293
  • 153,331KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4462293
  • Stock #: 8W151935
  • VIN: WVWDA71K78W151935
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

