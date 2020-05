2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Convenience Cruise Control

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front seatback storage pockets

(2) front/(2) rear cupholders

Centre console armrest w/storage compartment Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted green glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Child safety rear door locks

brake wear indicator

Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams

Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour body-side mouldings

Body-colour front grille Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Seating Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) Exterior P195/65HR15 all-season tires

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Front-wheel drive

Lockable glove box

Collapsible steering column

Anti-theft vehicle alarm system

Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts

Dual-tone horn

Outside temp gauge

Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Blue instrument gauge illumination

Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Rear Ventilation Ducts

Independent 4-link rear suspension

Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Console/trunk-mounted pwr outlets

(4) rear tie-down hooks

Driver/front passenger front airbags w/buckle switch

Front/rear side curtain airbag

Body-colour bumpers w/body-colour mouldings

Dual chrome exhaust pipes

Front door storage pockets w/fleece lining

3-spoke padded height-adjustable telescopic steering wheel

Brushed metallic door handles

Rear seat belt interlock

Air conditioning w/pollen & odour filter

2.5L DOHC 20-valve SMPI I5 engine

Fully-lined carpeted, illuminated luggage compartment w/removable storage divider

Metallic instrument cluster rings, shifter surround

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature, driver key-operated opening & closing

Remote releases for trunk, fuel door

Electronic brake-pressure distribution, hydraulic brake assist

Full-size spare tire & steel wheel

3-point seat belts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners, load limiters

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Tiptronic, sport mode

