2009 Acura MDX

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
416-551-0887
+ taxes & licensing
No Accident, Safety Included.
3 MONTH WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO (LIMITED Superior), ($0 DEDUCIBLE, Engine Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo Supercharger, Towing, Roadside Assistance, Breakdown Away From Home, Seals And Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Electrical Fuel Injection, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Supplementary Mechanical Parts
DVD .7 Passengers. Navigation System. Backup Camera. 170,000 KM 3rd Row Seating, Adjustable Pedals, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Audio Voice Control, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, CD Changer, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child-Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Digital Clock, Driver Side Airbag, Electronic Compass, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Leather Wrap Wheel, Map Lights, Memory Seats, MP3 CD Player, Navigation System, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Rear Air & Heat, Rear Defroster, Rear-View Camera, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Trunk Release, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Sunroof, Tinted Windows, Trip Odometer.
We Provide Finance for All Types of Credit, Apply At Https://Www.Autopluscarsales.Ca/Car-Loan-Application
Auto Plus Car Sales
1225 Kennedy Rd
Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1
416-676-4941
