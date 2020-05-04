Menu
2009 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

2009 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964154
  • Stock #: 191
  • VIN: 2HNYD28649H003854
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

No Accident, Safety Included.


 3 MONTH WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO (LIMITED Superior), ($0 DEDUCIBLE, Engine Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo Supercharger,  Towing, Roadside Assistance, Breakdown Away From Home, Seals And Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Electrical  Fuel Injection, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Supplementary Mechanical Parts


DVD .7 Passengers.  Navigation System. Backup Camera. 170,000 KM 3rd Row Seating, Adjustable Pedals, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Audio Voice Control, Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, CD Changer, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child-Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Digital Clock, Driver Side Airbag, Electronic Compass, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Leather Wrap Wheel, Map Lights, Memory Seats, MP3 CD Player, Navigation System, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Rear Air & Heat, Rear Defroster, Rear-View Camera, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Trunk Release, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Sunroof, Tinted Windows, Trip Odometer.


 We Provide Finance for All Types of Credit, Apply At Https://Www.Autopluscarsales.Ca/Car-Loan-Application


Connect US


Auto Plus Car Sales


1225 Kennedy Rd


Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

