2009 BMW 3 Series

113,008 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

113,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601283
  • VIN: WBAWL73509P182897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 113,008 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2009 BMW 335i CONVERTIBLE WHITE CLEAN CARFAX PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUSIE CONTROL, AUDIO CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, AM/FM RADIO, BACK UP SENSOR, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, M SPORTS PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2009 BMW 335I WHITE CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*


***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

