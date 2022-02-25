Menu
2009 Buick Enclave

250,948 KM

Details Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2009 Buick Enclave

2009 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CX

2009 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CX

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

250,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292381
  • VIN: 5GAER13D69J168590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

