2009 Buick Enclave
FWD 4dr CX
250,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8292381
- VIN: 5GAER13D69J168590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,948 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
