2009 Cadillac Escalade

Beautiful Truck, Body and Interior in Excellent Condition, All Wheel Drive, Automatic,
Comes Certified. Has 217,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power
Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heated and
Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup
Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, DVD Entertainment
System, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Key less Entry,
Remote Starter, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm
Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin
fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test
drive....416-886-7788......visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston
Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd.....3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
D2 AUTO SALES
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Luggage Rack
- HID Headlights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- DVD / Entertainment
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Suspension
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Entertainment System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
