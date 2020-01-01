2009 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful Truck, Body and Interior in Excellent Condition, All Wheel Drive, Automatic,

Comes Certified. Has 217,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power

Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heated and

Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup

Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, DVD Entertainment

System, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Key less Entry,

Remote Starter, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm

Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin

fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test

drive....416-886-7788......visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston

Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd.....3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Luggage Rack

HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear Seat Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Lumbar Support

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

