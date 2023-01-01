$10,000+ tax & licensing
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
Hybrid Base
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
97,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472707
- Stock #: 1826
- VIN: 1G1ZF57589F243949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.91 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome window trim
Cloth Upholstery
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Emergency braking preparation
Remote engine start prewiring
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
Mild hybrid system
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2