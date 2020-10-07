Menu
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

242,733 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

LS-4WD-7 SEATS-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOY

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

LS-4WD-7 SEATS-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOY

Location

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

242,733KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206982
  • VIN: 1GNFK16379R137187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 242,733 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

