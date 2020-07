2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE Convenience Tilt Steering Column Compact Spare Tire Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual manual remote exterior mirrors analog clock Quad halogen headlamps Rear wiper w/washer Exterior Rear Spoiler Body colour front/rear fascia tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Fixed long mast antenna AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Safety Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Comfort Day/night rearview mirror glove box Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger 1-touch down feature Trim Body Colour Grille Colour keyed shift knob Suspension Normal duty suspension w/front stabilizer bar Seating 65/35 fold/tumble/removable rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints

Additional Features 120-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Single-note horn Deluxe Insulation Group 510-amp maintenance free battery Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler Bright door handles Front door sill scuff pads Cargo compartment carpeting Child seat anchor system (LATCH) Satin silver instrument panel bezel Child rear safety door locks Lighting-inc: front dome, cargo compartment Floor console -inc: covered storage, 12-volt pwr outlet Instrumentation -inc: 240 KMH speedometer, tachometer

