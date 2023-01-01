Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N Go

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N Go

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224507
  • Stock #: 0057
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E39R643349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! FULL STOW N GO! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! POWER SEAT!  ENGINE TRANSMISSION STILL RUNS GOOD! PERFECT

FOR WORK VAN! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! 

AS IS SALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

 

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

 

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

 

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

 

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

 

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

