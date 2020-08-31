Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,200 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
SE

SE

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

75,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769651
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E99R685685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRONE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

Vehicle Description

25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY EDITION! SE! FULL STOW N GO! ONLY 75200 KM! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! REAR A/C! ONE OWNER! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

