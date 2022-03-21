$11,800+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
62,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8675159
- Stock #: 1754
- VIN: 2D8HN44E09R523699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1754
- Mileage 62,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of GRAND CARAVAN (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
AM/FM Radio
Steel Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Cloth Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Adjustable front headrests
Intermittent front wipers
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front power windows
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
3.43 Axle Ratio
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
SWING OUT REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
