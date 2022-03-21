2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 5 7 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8952094

VIN: 2D8HN44E19R694543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 16557++-WE FINANCE EVRYONE

Mileage 165,570 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

