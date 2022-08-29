2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 8 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9147022

9147022 Stock #: 1809

1809 VIN: 2D8HN44E29R622444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 1809

Mileage 112,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Conversation mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Steel Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Intermittent front wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers Front cupholders Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Front power windows 3.43 Axle Ratio 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL CARGO NET STORAGE FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS SWING OUT REAR QUARTER WINDOWS 2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL 140 AMPS ALTERNATOR APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.