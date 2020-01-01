Philips Auto - address : 373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca
2009 Ford F-150 XLT BLACK CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARPROOF!!! SAFETY, WARRANTY
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
- Folding Rear Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Warranty
- Warranty Available
- Warranty Included
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
