2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Philips Auto

373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

647-281-0735

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4446150
  • Stock #: XLTBLK
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V09FA82668
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8 (647) 281-0735

2009 Ford F-150 XLT BLACK CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARPROOF!!! SAFETY, WARRANTY
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Philips Auto

Philips Auto

373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

647-281-0735

