Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Safety Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Door Locks Dual front airbags Exterior Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Front Tow Hooks Intermittent front wipers Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Removable tailgate Cargo tie downs Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Trailer Wiring Skid plate(s) Pickup bed light TACHOMETER GAUGE MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR 157 AMPS ALTERNATOR COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

